15-year-old dog chained to car porch gate for a year happily re-homed

A pet is a responsibility for life, but some owners have not fully considered that before adopting a pet.

A Facebook post by animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) on Oct. 29 shared the story of this senior dog called Brad.

Family lost interest caring for 15-year-old dog

His family lost interest in caring for him as the children - presumably, the ones who wanted him in the first place - grew older.

The family thus left the care of the dog to their domestic helpers.

He used to be roaming freely in the kitchen area.

However, for the past one year, Brad was chained to the main gate at the car porch as a solution to his urine-marking problem.

Here's a photo of him in his former home:

Happily re-homed

The animal welfare group has since spoken with the family, and the dog was handed over to the CDAS.

By this time, the 15-year-old Brad had developed skin and hearing issues, and was partially blind.

In spite of those challenges, Brad is described to still be energetic and happy-go-lucky.

After being fostered for a week, Brad has since found a new home.

CDAS shared Brad's story to garner awareness about parents being persuaded by their children to purchase pets.

In such cases, the family may not realise what they are getting into and may be ill-prepared to care for the animal for its whole life.

A timely reminder as the festive season comes upon us.

Top image via CDAS' Facebook post