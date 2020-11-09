New dog cafe in Seletar provides grooming, training & boarding services for pets

Dog lovers, rejoice.
There's a new dog cafe at Seletar Aerospace Park called 'Chow Cute', which is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm.
The cafe is housed in a white two-storey colonial building:
It has both indoor and outdoor seats.
Mostly houses chow chows
Here are some of the doggos (yes, they're mostly chow chows):
Menu
The cafe offers both savoury and sweet dishes too.
Services offered
Besides the food and drinks, Chow Cute also provides these services:
- Grooming
- Pet boarding (for both cats and dogs)
- Childcare
- Training
According to its website, the cafe is looking to add a dog run and pool soon.
Details
Address: 16 The Oval, Seletar Aerospace Park (Singapore 797873)
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm (Closed on Mondays)
Telephone: +65 69747916
Nearest MRT: Yishun
