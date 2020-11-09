Back

New dog cafe in Seletar provides grooming, training & boarding services for pets

Can bring your own doggo along for lunch.

Syahindah Ishak | November 09, 2020, 01:59 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Dog lovers, rejoice.

There's a new dog cafe at Seletar Aerospace Park called 'Chow Cute', which is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm.

The cafe is housed in a white two-storey colonial building:

Photo from Chow Cute website.

It has both indoor and outdoor seats.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Mostly houses chow chows

Here are some of the doggos (yes, they're mostly chow chows):

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute/IG.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Menu

The cafe offers both savoury and sweet dishes too.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Photo from Chow Cute website.

Services offered

Besides the food and drinks, Chow Cute also provides these services:

  • Grooming

  • Pet boarding (for both cats and dogs)

  • Childcare

  • Training

According to its website, the cafe is looking to add a dog run and pool soon.

Details

Address: 16 The Oval, Seletar Aerospace Park (Singapore 797873)

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 10pm (Closed on Mondays)

Telephone: +65 69747916

Nearest MRT: Yishun

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Chow Cute/IG.

5m-long alien-looking fish emerges from deep sea near Taiwan coast after 2 earthquakes strike area

The 45kg behemoth was sold to a seafood restaurant for S$753.

November 09, 2020, 01:55 PM

S'porean couple starts S'pore's first humane pet grooming service at age 26 after seeing dark side of industry

Stories of Us: A couple whose life changed after their pet dog entered their lives went on to open a grooming business for cats and dogs to improve the experiences of how animals were treated at pet stores.

November 09, 2020, 01:44 PM

S'pore has an orchid hybrid named after Joe & Jill Biden

Throwback to 2013.

November 09, 2020, 01:03 PM

Extremely rare black tiger spotted by amateur photographer in India sanctuary

Magnificent sighting.

November 09, 2020, 12:52 PM

S'pore siblings, 18 & 19, steal grandmother's ATM card, blow S$28,500 of her savings on shopping

They were found with branded goods and Apple products.

November 09, 2020, 12:37 PM

Man, 19, arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 separate people in Bedok

He will be charged in court today (Nov. 9).

November 09, 2020, 12:19 PM

Famous Istanbul mosque cat, Gli, dies of old age at 16

It is now part of Hagia Sophia mosque's history.

November 09, 2020, 12:29 AM

President Halimah hails Kamala Harris' victory as 'the historic moment for women minorities' all over

From a woman to another woman.

November 08, 2020, 11:54 PM

McDonald's in Australia launches Donut Ball McFlurry

McRidiculous.

November 08, 2020, 11:33 PM

2 imported Covid-19 cases from Indonesia & UAE reported on Nov. 8

The number of cases now stands at 58,056.

November 08, 2020, 10:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.