Demon Slayer pouches, Instax film, keychains & more available at Tokyu Hands S'pore outlets

On Nov. 15, Tokyu Hands announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba merchandise will be available at some of its outlets.

It added that the store brought in the merchandise in celebration of the release of the anime movie "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" in Singapore.

Items range from pens to charms and pouches featuring various characters from the anime series.

Here are some of the merchandise and their prices:

Pouch (S$35)

Glass accessory case (S$22)

Mascot print (five types) (S$17)

Mini acrylic stands (eight types) (S$13)

Instax film (24 types) (S$8.90)

Amulet wooden keychain (five types) (S$13)

Do note that the items are available while stocks last at Tokyu Hand's outlets at Orchard Central, Suntec City and Jewel Changi Airport.

Top photos via Tokyu Hands Singapore on Facebook