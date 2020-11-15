Back

Cyclist encounters python in the middle of road at Changi, saves it from becoming roadkill

Slithered away safely.

Tanya Ong | November 15, 2020, 11:43 AM

A cyclist recently encountered a "beautiful python" while cycling along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Here it is, just lying in the middle of the road:

Adham Sultan/Singapore Cycling Community FB

Adham Sultan shared his experience with the python in Facebook group Singapore Cycling Community on Sunday (Nov. 15).

Adham Sultan/Singapore Cycling Community FB

Adham Sultan/Singapore Cycling Community FB

He said that the snake had a high likelihood of becoming roadkill. Hence, he decided to pluck up the courage and pull on its tail, forcing it to move away.

Thankfully, that worked.

The snake "slowly slithered to the drain", as captured by this video:

Adham said he was "happy to save the python" and also urged others to keep a lookout for wildlife.

Reticulated pythons in Singapore

It is likely that the snake he encountered is a reticulated python.

Reticulated pythons are not uncommon in Singapore.

Being nocturnal, they are mainly active at night, which means that they usually rest in the day.

The native species usually resides in nature areas.

They are occasionally found in areas like drains, canals and parks, as pythons prey on rats and small birds.

What to do if you encounter a snake

Reticulated pythons are not venomous, and like most wild animals, they only attack when they feel threatened.

Those who come across snakes in the nature area are advised to keep a safe distance, slowly move away and leave them alone.

It is not advisable for members of the public to handle snakes on their own.

One can get help by contacting ACRES at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600.

Acres and NParks also provide helpful advisories about snakes which you can read more here and here.

Top photo via Adham Sultan/FB.

