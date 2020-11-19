Back

Cute baby elephant unsuccessfully hides behind pole after getting caught eating sugarcane

Over the past 60 years, forests in Thailand have reduced by 60 per cent, causing wild elephants to sometimes forage on crops.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 19, 2020, 03:05 PM

A wild baby elephant in Thailand has captured the hearts of people online after a photo of it went viral.

The young individual was captured on photo trying to hide behind a metal pole that was narrower than its body after it was caught red-handed for eating sugarcane from a farm, according to BoredPanda.

Can you see the elephant?

Here's the mugshot:

Photo via วีรวัฒน์ พรหมเมือง/Facebook

The adorable baby elephant captured the hearts of local farmers and netizens as it made them laugh, with many users leaving comments on the photo joking that they couldn't see the baby elephant.

An elephant's diet

In the wild, elephants usually spend about 16 to 18 hours every day eating about 150 to 200 kilograms of food, reported National Geographic.

Wild elephants are always on the search for roots, small trees, bamboo, grasses, and any other edible plants.

However, over the last 60 years, Thailand has lost about 60 per cent of their forests, reducing the amount of space for elephants to forage.

This sometimes leads to human-wildlife conflicts as elephants forage on crops grown for human consumption, such as banana, sugarcane and rice, according to World Wildlife Fund.

Top image via วีรวัฒน์ พรหมเมือง/Facebook

