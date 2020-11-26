Back

Endangered crane bobs & dances for photographers at Seletar Country Club to coos of 'Happy bird!'

Boogie wonderland.

Ashley Tan | November 26, 2020, 02:38 PM

One rather merry crane was spotted at Seletar Country Club recently.

Happy dance

Unlike most creatures who tend to either shy away from human traffic, or simply go about their day, the Grey crowned crane seemed to revel in the attention.

A large group of photographers equipped with state-of-the-art cameras and decked out in field gear were seen crowded on one end of the field. It is uncertain if there were there to photograph the crane specifically.

The crane, however, took the opportunity to show off its moves, bobbing and flapping its wings much to the photographers' delight.

Gif from Thigh Wanna

Clearly captivated by the bird, the photographers let out various coos of awe.

Some men can be clearly heard exclaiming, "He's so happy leh", and "HAPPY BIRD!!".

You can watch the full clip below.

It is uncertain if the crane was carrying out its courtship dance, a display which involves bowing, bobbing and jumping.

Crane used to be from pet farm

The lone crane has been calling Seletar Country Club its home for years.

This species is native to Eastern and Southern Africa. However, it is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to habitat loss.

The one in Singapore is likely one-half of a pair that escaped or was released by a pet farm nearby.

Top photo from Thigh Wanna / FB

