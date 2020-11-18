Back

Foreign travellers to S'pore can now buy Covid-19 insurance from S$5.35

Assured.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 18, 2020, 01:27 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Travellers to Singapore now have the option of purchasing insurance coverage for Covid-19 related costs incurred during their stay here.

This was announced on Nov. 18 by Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), on behalf of the Emerging Stronger Taskforce Alliance for Action on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences.

Changi Airport Group’s Chief Executive Officer and co-lead of the Alliance, Lee Seow Hiang said that such travel insurance products are not available in the market yet. The Alliance encourages insurers to develop and offer such products to travellers at reasonable prices.

Travel insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment costs for foreigners

At the moment, three companies have developed travel insurance products which provide at least S$30,000 in coverage for Covid-19 related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

A minimum of S$30,000 in coverage is recommended by the Ministry of Health based on Covid-19 bill sizes at private hospitals where foreign travellers would typically receive care for Covid-19 infection.

The three participating insurance companies are AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd., Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited and HL Assurance Pte. Ltd.

Currently, foreign travellers entering Singapore via Safe Travel Lanes will have to bear the full cost of medical treatment, tests and isolation, should they be suspected of being infected with Covid-19. This initiative will help them cover such costs when that happens.

Singapore Tourism Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Keith Tan, said that the Covid-19 insurance coverage is a "key enabler" to allow travellers to visit Singapore with a peace of mind.

Premiums for these inbound travel insurance plans start from S$5.35 (inclusive of GST) and can be purchased directly from the insurers through their respective websites.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Changi Airport website. 

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin adopts stray kitten, agrees cats should be allowed in HDB

So cute.

November 18, 2020, 01:26 PM

Thai king rides Bangkok train to get closer to people in divided country

Another public appearance.

November 18, 2020, 01:24 PM

Old-school Western stall at Bedok Reservoir has huge S$5 chicken cutlet & chop rice sets

Food coma in 3, 2...

November 18, 2020, 12:22 PM

Students to return to school to collect PSLE results on Nov. 25, 2020

Collecting results is part of the education journey.

November 18, 2020, 12:19 PM

S'pore man rescues migratory bird hit by bus, ferries it in vehicle for check-up at Acres

A* service.

November 18, 2020, 11:54 AM

S'pore the first Asean country to receive 10,000 Covid-19 test kits from Thailand

The donation is part of several initiatives by Thailand to address Covid-19 in the region.

November 18, 2020, 11:52 AM

Obama's new memoir: S'pore 'exceptional' in Southeast Asia

Obama remarked that the wealth on display in Singapore rivalled that of New York and Los Angeles.

November 18, 2020, 11:36 AM

S'pore no longer most expensive city in the world: 2020 Economist report

It is now the fourth most expensive city to live in, behind Zurich, Paris, and Hong Kong.

November 18, 2020, 11:34 AM

Over 6,700 applications for Nov. BTO application within 24h, 5-room Bartley flats very popular

Here we go.

November 18, 2020, 11:27 AM

Kampong Glam gets vibrant, building-sized mural with public pantry

You can also contribute to the pantry.

November 18, 2020, 10:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.