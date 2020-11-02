Back

Small businesses severely impacted by Covid-19 can renegotiate their contracts or terminate earlier

More options for small businesses.

Jane Zhang | Sulaiman Daud | November 02, 2020, 07:29 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The Covid-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered business conditions on the ground, and because of the drastic changes, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) recognises the need to address the issues of contracts that may no longer be workable in the current landscape.

A third round of amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill was introduced by Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov. 2).

The bill, which is expected to pass the House later this week, provides for a Re-Align Framework to help businesses that have been significantly impacted by Covid-19 to renegotiate selected types of contracts with their counter-parties.

Support for smaller and micro enterprises

Given that many businesses have been severely impacted by Covid-19, they will need to review their business models in the face of the changed economic conditions.

Due to the pandemic, contractual obligations need to be reviewed so that businesses do not unduly suffer.

The framework targets smaller and micro enterprises, as they in particular may find it difficult to navigate renegotiating or exiting their contracts due to the large penalties or damages they may incur.

Process

The framework provides a platform for businesses to renegotiate the terms of relevant contracts in light of the changed economic situation.

If the negotiations are unsuccessful, the contract may be terminated. Parties are still liable for their outstanding debts and obligations, but are not liable for early termination penalties.

An independent assessor may be summoned to arbitrate if there are disagreements.

However, the government hopes that parties can try to come up with renegotiation on their own, without utilising the framework.

"The idea is to give small businesses in today’s environment a suite of options," said Tong during a media briefing on Nov. 2.

Helping small landlords and equipment renters

The government hopes to mitigate the hardship of "small landlords" arising from early termination of contracts. The tenant who does so will have to pay additional compensation to landlords who are eligible, the amount to be determined by an assessor.

The framework also provides an alternative for contract termination for hirers and renters of commercial equipment who do not want to return the equipment as it is their source of income. Instead, they would prefer more time to pay their arrears. The framework includes an option to pay in instalments.

Eligibility criteria

Companies who qualify for this framework must come under a certain revenue cap (as it is meant for smaller and micro businesses) and demonstrate that they suffered a significant fall in revenue due to Covid-19.

Contracts covered by this bill must have been entered into prior to March 25, 2020.

They should also fall into one of these categories:

  • A lease or license for non-residential immovable property.

  • Hire-purchase or conditional sales agreement for commercial equipment or commercial vehicle (except agreements with banks and financial companies).

  • Rental agreement for commercial equipment or vehicle.

  • Contract for sale and purchase of goods and services.

It is also not an excluded contract, like consumer, employment and insurance contracts.

The Ministry will reveal more details later.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via CNA. 

Wife beaten to death in broad daylight in China as onlookers watch sparking outrage

No one intervened.

November 03, 2020, 11:52 AM

Singapore Airlines launches new training programme for external businesses

A new arm.

November 03, 2020, 11:28 AM

S$1,000 note will no longer be issued from Jan. 1, 2021

Pre-empting risks associated with money laundering and terrorism financing.

November 03, 2020, 10:59 AM

ST Forum letter writer wants guaranteed spots in primary schools for parent volunteers' kids

Should volunteerism ensure something in return?

November 03, 2020, 10:35 AM

S'pore to be hot & wet in 1st half of November 2020: MSS

With frequent lightning.

November 02, 2020, 11:58 PM

Paya Lebar residents receive Dam Easy flood panels & inflatable sandbags during flash flood

4-hour rainfall in Tai Seng this afternoon was more than ½ of S'pore's average monthly rainfall in November.

November 02, 2020, 11:02 PM

SPF investigating 2 women for posts alleging racial bias in Orchard Tower murder case

Investigations are ongoing.

November 02, 2020, 10:37 PM

Heavenly Wang at Changi Airport T3 added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,020.

November 02, 2020, 10:23 PM

PDPC & affected people must be informed if data breach is likely to cause significant harm: S Iswaran

WP MP Gerald Giam also raised the question of why it was necessary to have a different set of data protection laws for both the government and private sectors.

November 02, 2020, 10:03 PM

MOE postpones use of TraceTogether tokens in schools until all tokens are distributed

Not so soon.

November 02, 2020, 09:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.