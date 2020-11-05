Tampines Al-Hussain Restaurant & OCBC Centre among 2 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 5, including six imported cases and one locally-transmitted case.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,043.

One new case in the community

There is one case in the community today who is currently unlinked.

Case 58224 is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder whose spouse is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

He arrived in Singapore from the U.S. on Oct. 11 and was placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore.

He was tested on Oct. 22 while serving SHN at a dedicated facility and his result had come back negative.

He developed a fever on Oct. 30 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic but was diagnosed with suspected dengue.

He later developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms, and was tested for Covid-19 on Nov. 2 under the enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI.

He was conveyed to a hospital when his test came back positive on Nov. 4.

Six imported cases

There are six imported cases today.

Amongst the six imported cases, one (Case 58221) is a Singaporean who returned from the Philippines and two (Cases 58219 and 58220) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Iran and India.

Another case (Case 58218) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

The remaining cases (Cases 58222 and 58223) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

11 cases discharged

11 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,949 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 40 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

26 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Two new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were two new locations added to the list today.

They are:

Oct. 28, 11.30pm to Oct. 29, 1.45am, Al-Hussain Restaurant (822 Tampines Street 81)

Oct. 30, OCBC Centre (65 Chulia Street)

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Al-Hussain Restaurant Facebook