No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Nov. 27

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Nov. 27).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,199.

Four imported cases

There are no cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Four cases are imported.

Among the four imported cases, one (Case 58,406) is a Singaporean, while two cases (Cases 58,407 and 58,408) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and Indonesia.

The remaining case (Case 58,409) is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India.

All four cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN.

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,111 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 31 confirmed cases still in the hospital, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore/FB.