No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 11 discharged

No new community cases.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2020, 10:00 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 1, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,019.

There are no new community or dormitory cases today.

Screenshot via MOH.

All four imported cases had been placed on a 14-day Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN at dedicated facilities.

Two (Cases 58195 and 58198) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and the UK.

The other two cases are currently employed in Singapore. Case 58196 is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands, and Case 58197 is a Work Permit holder who arrived from the Philippines.

Screenshot via MOH.

11 more discharged

11 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,924 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

21 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19.

No new locations

No new locations were reported today.

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Screenshot from MOH.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image by Da Zhao Pian 大照片 via Flickr.

