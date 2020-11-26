Man, 32, tests positive for Covid-19 after family dinner at Tampines Mall's Seoul Garden with 12 people

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 26.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,195.

One locally-transmitted case

There is one case in the community who is currently unlinked.

Case 58401 is a 32-year-old male Singaporean who developed a fever and sore throat on the night of Nov. 23 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Nov. 24, where he was tested for Covid-19.

He was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Nov. 25.

His serological test came back negative, indicating that this was a fresh infection.

Epidemiological investigations are in progress.

Dinner with 12 family members at Tampines Mall

Investigations revealed that the man had dinner with 12 family members at Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall on Nov. 21.

They had occupied three tables and there was mingling between groups.

Among those present at the dinner was his two-year-old niece, who had earlier been issued a five-day medical certificate from Nov. 20 to 24 for a runny nose.

She has since tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant safe management measures.

All his identified close contacts, including family members present at the dinner, have been isolated and placed on quarantine and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests on his household and family contact to determine if he could have been infected by them.

Typically worked alone

The case works as a Service Engineer at Master Systems Marine Pte Ltd.

His job entails going onboard vessels docked at Marina South Pier and West Coast Pier for servicing and maintenance of ships' navigational systems.

He typically worked alone and had no interaction with vessel crew except for a supervising crew member.

On days he was not working onboard vessels, he remained at his office located at Vertex Building Tower B (33 Ubi Avenue 3).

He reported that he wore a surgical mask during his work onboard the vessels and at the office.

Safe distancing and safe management measures were also adhered to.

Four imported cases

There are four imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Two of the cases (Cases 58,402 and 58,403) are Dependent's Pass holders who arrived from Pakistan.

Case 58,400 is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Malaysia and Case 58,404 is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Nepal.

13 more discharged

13 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,104 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 43 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving while 20 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Here is the full list of locations on Nov. 26:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

