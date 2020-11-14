11 Covid-19 cases discharged, imported cases include with recent travel history in France & Indonesia

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported two new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 14.

All were imported, with no new infections in the dormitories or wider community.

This is the fourth consecutive day where all of the new cases were imported cases.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 58,116.

Imported cases

Of the two imported cases, one is a Work Permit holder with recent travel history in Indonesia.

The other is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder with recent travel history in France.

Both cases were asymptomatic, and were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore, and tested while serving their SHN.

11 discharged

11 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,019 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 47 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

22 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These include those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via MOH on Facebook.