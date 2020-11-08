2 imported Covid-19 cases from Indonesia & UAE reported on Nov. 8

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed two new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, Nov. 8.

While there are no locally-transmitted cases, there are two imported cases.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,056.

Two imported cases

Here are the details of the two imported cases.

Amongst the two imported cases, one (Case 58240) is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

The other (Case 58243) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Seven cases discharged

Seven more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,975 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

20 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

