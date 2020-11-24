Back

18 new imported cases in S'pore on Nov. 24, no new local transmissions for 14th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases to 58,183.

Kayla Wong | November 24, 2020, 03:47 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 24.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has had no locally-transmitted cases for 14 consecutive days.

All 18 cases are imported cases that had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, two are Singaporeans and 14 are Work Pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 13 foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

Nov. 18: 5

Nov. 19: 4

Nov. 20: 4

Nov. 21: 5

Nov. 22: 12

Nov. 23: 5

Nov. 24: 18

