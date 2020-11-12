Back

11 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 12, no locally-transmitted cases

Total number of cases now stands at 58,102.

Kayla Wong | November 12, 2020, 03:45 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Nov. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,102.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

There are 11 new imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the last week

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Top image via Singapore General Hospital's Facebook

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.