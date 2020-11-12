Imported Covid-19 cases include S'porean who returned from UAE

Earlier on Nov. 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 11 new cases of Covid-19.

All were imported, with no new infections in the dormitories or wider community.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 58,102.

Imported cases

Amongst the 11 imported cases, one (Case 58293) is a Singaporean who returned from the UAE and three (Cases 58284, 58287 and 58288) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Bahrain and India.

Another four are currently employed in Singapore. Of these, two (Cases 58282 and 58283) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Nepal, and 2 (Cases 58286 and 58291) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining cases are a Dependant’s Pass holder (Case 58292) who arrived from Pakistan, and two Short-Term Visit Pass holders (Cases 58281 and 58285) who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar to visit their family members in Singapore.

They were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore, and tested while serving their SHN.

48 cases still in hospitals

12 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,002 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

24 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These include those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from NUHS' Facebook page.