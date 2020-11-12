Back

Imported Covid-19 cases include S'porean who returned from UAE

Total of 58,102 cases as of Nov. 12.

Sulaiman Daud | November 12, 2020, 10:42 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Earlier on Nov. 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 11 new cases of Covid-19.

All were imported, with no new infections in the dormitories or wider community.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 58,102.

Imported cases

Amongst the 11 imported cases, one (Case 58293) is a Singaporean who returned from the UAE and three (Cases 58284, 58287 and 58288) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Bahrain and India.

Another four are currently employed in Singapore. Of these, two (Cases 58282 and 58283) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Nepal, and 2 (Cases 58286 and 58291) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining cases are a Dependant’s Pass holder (Case 58292) who arrived from Pakistan, and two Short-Term Visit Pass holders (Cases 58281 and 58285) who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar to visit their family members in Singapore.

They were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon their arrival in Singapore, and tested while serving their SHN.

Table via MOH

48 cases still in hospitals

12 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,002 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

24 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These include those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Table via MOH

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from NUHS' Facebook page. 

Thai man tattoos king's words of praise on his arm, says the king is god

He also said the love he has for the king is the same he has for his parents.

November 13, 2020, 12:08 PM

40-year-old woman in India beats up 19-year-old after being called 'Auntie'

Triggered.

November 13, 2020, 11:44 AM

284 gardening plots at 4 parks in S'pore open for application from Nov. 29, 2020

Plots will be allocated via balloting.

November 13, 2020, 11:43 AM

Elderly woman, 87, slips & falls into river in China, lies on back to stay calm & afloat as help arrives

Mental > physical.

November 13, 2020, 02:45 AM

Trump privately talking about running in 2024

A sign he is conceding this round.

November 13, 2020, 02:06 AM

Spotted wood owl spotted at Queen's Road in S'pore

A head-turner.

November 12, 2020, 11:48 PM

Nike to launch Air Jordan basketball sneakers with auto-lacing technology on Dec. 30, 2020

Serious "Back to the Future" vibes.

November 12, 2020, 07:21 PM

B.B.Big’s matcha & red bean popsicles now available at S’pore supermarkets

365 days of sweltering hot weather is bearable with ice creams.

November 12, 2020, 07:21 PM

S'pore boss puts up gorgeous Deepavali deco, 3-day feast for her migrant workers: 'They're the real heroes'

Stories of Us: Here's how one company director is looking out for her workers and helping them celebrate Deepavali during Covid-19 in a safe and thoughtful way.

November 12, 2020, 07:15 PM

Kenny Rogers Roasters Tampines outlet now halal-certified

Yummy.

November 12, 2020, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.