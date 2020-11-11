No new locations in S'pore visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, all imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Nov. 11).

All 18 cases are imported.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,091.

18 imported cases

There are 18 new imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Among them, two are Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs), and 14 are Work Pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 10 foreign domestic workers.

Amongst the 18 imported cases, two (Cases 58269 and 58270) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and Indonesia.

Another 14 are currently employed in Singapore. Of these, four (Cases 58263, 58266, 58267 and 58268) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Myanmar, the Netherlands and Switzerland, and 10 (Cases 58265, 58271, 58273, 58274, 58275, 58276, 58277, 58278, 58279 and 58280) are Work Permit holders employed as foreign domestic workers who arrived from Myanmar and Indonesia.

The remaining cases are a Dependant’s Pass holder (Case 58272) who arrived from Nepal, and a Special Pass holder (Case 58264) who arrived from Russia to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

No cases in community

There are no cases in the community today.

Update on Case 58262: The serological test result for Case 58262 came back positive, which indicates likely past infection. Prior to this, he had been tested twice using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

His first test on Nov. 3 was inconclusive, and the second test on Nov. 9 yielded a very high CT value, which is indicative of a low viral load.

He works as a cleaner at an office building at PaxOcean Singapore Pte Ltd shipyard (33 Tuas Crescent), which is connected to a previous case (Case 58216), but there are no indications that they had interacted.

33 remain in hospitals

Five more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,990 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 40 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

