Back

M'sia records new daily high of 2,188 Covid-19 cases on Nov. 24, total cases almost 60,000

The majority of the new cases were concentrated in workers' dormitories.

Matthias Ang | November 25, 2020, 08:31 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

On Nov. 24, Malaysia recorded 2,188 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 58,847, according to The Star.

This means that it also overtook Singapore on the same day, which reached a total of 58,183 new cases, with 18 new imported cases -- a fact that was highlighted by Malaysian MP Lim Kit Siang in an op-ed in Malaysiakini.

The country also recorded four more deaths, bringing its death toll to 341.

Most of the Nov. 24 new cases were from the workers' dormitories of a glove maker in Selangor

According to The Edge Markets, most of the new cases on Nov. 24 were from a site of workers' dormitories site in the state of Selangor, known as the Teratai cluster, with 1,511 cases recorded.

The cluster itself has recorded 4,036 cases of the virus, with 3,846 of the cases being migrant workers, while the remainder are Malaysians.

The dormitories are linked to the company Top Glove, the world's largest rubber glove maker, which has further announced that it will shut 28 of its factories in Klang, Selangor, as a result of the Covid-19 surge.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob was further quoted by CNA as stating Top Glove is now the biggest contributor to the country's Covid-19 cases.

The company's chairman, Lim Wee Chai has raised the possibility that glove prices will go up as a result of supply being affected by the factory closures.

Lim also voiced his surprise at comments by Malaysia's Human Resources Minister, M Saravanan, who said that "deplorable" conditions had been found at the company's workers' dormitories, The Malay Mail further reported.

Rejecting allegations that the dormitories were crowded and unsanitary, he added that Top Glove had spent nearly RM20 million (S$6.57 million) to improve accommodation for workers so that their living quarters met the country's Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act.

Malaysia has nearly 60,000 cases as of Nov. 25

As of Nov. 25, Malaysia currently has 59,817 cases with 970 cases recorded, and four more deaths. The same day also saw the highest number of recoveries recorded with 2,348.

Previously on Nov. 23, Malaysia had recorded 1,884 new cases of the virus, the highest figure until Nov. 24, according to The New Straits Times (NST).

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Top Glove Facebook

Irvins S'pore launches 6 new products, including deep fried dumpling skin

Dangerously addictive.

November 25, 2020, 07:56 PM

7 of the best bundle meals & festive menus for Thanksgiving & Christmas celebrations in 2020

The reason for the season.

November 25, 2020, 07:52 PM

First look: Meidi-ya Millenia Walk with Japanese bar, bakery, food hall & more

Suuuuugooooiiiiii.

November 25, 2020, 07:22 PM

S’pore accountants debunk common misconception that they are just ‘excel crunchers’

If these three young professionals got a dollar for every misconception about their profession, they would probably have a large number of transactions to account for.

November 25, 2020, 06:57 PM

Délifrance quiche, Cedele cake set & more redeemable deals with S$30 spent at Wheelock Place

Can’t miss out on this.

November 25, 2020, 05:59 PM

20-year-old daughter of farmer wins Miss World Vietnam 2020

From humble roots to representing Vietnam on the world stage.

November 25, 2020, 05:38 PM

Buffet Town at Raffles City is now halal-certified

Can make reservations.

November 25, 2020, 04:41 PM

KFC S'pore launches Shoyu Crunch chicken with immersive dining booth from Nov. 25

Feel like you're in Japan.

November 25, 2020, 04:12 PM

Man in M'sia snatches woman's necklace & punches her before fleeing, gets arrested 3 days later

He had an accomplice.

November 25, 2020, 04:09 PM

Mandarin Oriental offers S$100 dining credits to guests utilising SingapoRediscovers vouchers

One option for how to use your vouchers.

November 25, 2020, 03:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.