M'sia records new daily high of 2,188 Covid-19 cases on Nov. 24, total cases almost 60,000

On Nov. 24, Malaysia recorded 2,188 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 58,847, according to The Star.

This means that it also overtook Singapore on the same day, which reached a total of 58,183 new cases, with 18 new imported cases -- a fact that was highlighted by Malaysian MP Lim Kit Siang in an op-ed in Malaysiakini.

The country also recorded four more deaths, bringing its death toll to 341.

Most of the Nov. 24 new cases were from the workers' dormitories of a glove maker in Selangor

According to The Edge Markets, most of the new cases on Nov. 24 were from a site of workers' dormitories site in the state of Selangor, known as the Teratai cluster, with 1,511 cases recorded.

The cluster itself has recorded 4,036 cases of the virus, with 3,846 of the cases being migrant workers, while the remainder are Malaysians.

The dormitories are linked to the company Top Glove, the world's largest rubber glove maker, which has further announced that it will shut 28 of its factories in Klang, Selangor, as a result of the Covid-19 surge.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob was further quoted by CNA as stating Top Glove is now the biggest contributor to the country's Covid-19 cases.

The company's chairman, Lim Wee Chai has raised the possibility that glove prices will go up as a result of supply being affected by the factory closures.

Lim also voiced his surprise at comments by Malaysia's Human Resources Minister, M Saravanan, who said that "deplorable" conditions had been found at the company's workers' dormitories, The Malay Mail further reported.

Rejecting allegations that the dormitories were crowded and unsanitary, he added that Top Glove had spent nearly RM20 million (S$6.57 million) to improve accommodation for workers so that their living quarters met the country's Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act.

Malaysia has nearly 60,000 cases as of Nov. 25

As of Nov. 25, Malaysia currently has 59,817 cases with 970 cases recorded, and four more deaths. The same day also saw the highest number of recoveries recorded with 2,348.

#COVID19 Terkini. 25 Nov. Kes baharu hari ini 970, jauh lebih rendah berbanding kes sembuh, 2,348.



Kes baharu tertinggi, Negeri Sembilan 318, Sabah 293, Selangor 115, Perak 80.



🔴4 lagi kematian 🔴5 kluster baharu 🔵3 kluster tamat. — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) November 25, 2020

Previously on Nov. 23, Malaysia had recorded 1,884 new cases of the virus, the highest figure until Nov. 24, according to The New Straits Times (NST).

