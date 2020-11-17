Back

New imported Covid-19 cases on Nov. 17, 2020 arrived from UK, Philippines, India, Myanmar

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

Julia Yeo | November 17, 2020, 09:48 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 17, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,130.

Six imported cases

All six of the cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

Among the six imported cases, one is a Singaporean who returned from India.

Another two are a Long-Term Visit Pass holder and Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines and the United Kingdom respectively.

The remaining cases are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines and Myanmar.

They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN.

37 patients remain in hospitals

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,039 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

26 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 17.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 17:

