Covid-19: 13 out of 18 imported cases are foreign domestic workers, 8 more discharged from hospitals

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 24.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,183.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has had no locally-transmitted cases for 14 consecutive days.

18 imported cases

All 18 cases reported today are imported. They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the 18 imported cases, two (Cases 58375 and 58390) are Singaporeans who returned from the Netherlands and Indonesia.

Another 14 are currently employed in Singapore. Of these, one (Case 58378) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Pakistan.

13 (Cases 58374, 58376, 58377, 58380, 58381, 58382, 58383, 58384, 58385, 58386, 58387, 58388 and 58389) are foreign domestic workers who arrived from India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

The remaining cases are a Dependant’s Pass holder (Case 58379) who arrived from Pakistan, and a Short-Term Visit Pass holder (Case 58373) who arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

Eight more cases discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,079 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 39 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 24.

