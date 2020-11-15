10 Covid-19 cases discharged, imported cases with recent travel history to India & Italy

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional three cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Nov. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,119.

Imported cases

There are three new imported cases, all of whom had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Among these three imported cases, two (Cases 58318 and 58319) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India.

The remaining case (Case 58320), a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Italy, is an engineer on a work project in Singapore.

10 more disharged

10 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

A total of 58,029 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered.

There are currently 41 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving. None is in the intensive care unit.

21 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

