Couple, both 26, to be charged with murder of their 11-year-old daughter

A man and a woman, both 26, will be charged on Nov. 12 with murder with common intention for their suspected involvement in the death of a girl.

Unnatural death

According to a Nov. 11 news release, the police said that they were alerted to an unnatural death of an 11-year-old girl on Nov. 10 at about 1:20pm.

She was unconscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance earlier the same day at about 11am.

She was pronounced dead at 12:40pm.

Through follow-up investigations, the police arrested the couple who are believed to be involved in the death of the girl.

The woman is the biological mother of the girl, while the man is the her stepfather.

If convicted, they could face the death penalty.

