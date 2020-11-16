Conrad S'pore offers takeaway Christmas-themed afternoon tea at S$85.60 nett for 2

If you'd rather not have a slightly dry bird as your party centrepiece, Conrad Centennial Singapore is offering something slightly different for year-end celebrations.

The "Take Me Away for Tea this Christmas" is a multi-tiered experience of petite eats, both sweet and savoury.

Some highlights are the Scottish Smoked Salmon Rillette with Tobiko (flying fish roe) Tartlet, Beetroot Brioche Asian Crabmeat Rillette, and the Royal Hazelnut Crunch Cake in the shape of Santa’s sleigh.

The set comes with Ronnefeldt tea.

Here's the full-line up:

The set costs S$85.60 nett for two persons, and is available from November 25 - Dec. 31, 2020.

Takeaway concept

"Take Me Away for Tea this Christmas" is similar to the "Afternoon Tea Charlie Takeaway" that Conrad introduced earlier this year, as a means of coping with Covid restrictions.

The items were presented on environmentally-friendly compressed cardboard, and it is likely that the Christmas set will be served this way as well.

It's a novel concept that should work well for the upcoming festive season, where you have to pick and choose friends for any get-togethers you may be throwing.

For enquiries, get in touch by calling 6432 7486/9 or email [email protected]

Top image via Conrad Centennial Singapore