20 complaints filed against Robinsons over undelivered mattresses, new rule for voucher use

A total of 20 complaints about Robinsons department store in Singapore were filed in three days, the Consumer Association of Singapore (Case) said on Nov. 3.

Two complaints pertained to new usage requirements for Robinsons vouchers, which now stipulate that the total purchase value has to be at least double the voucher's amount.

The complainants are asking for a refund of the vouchers worth S$100 and S$320 respectively.

The other 18 complaints were filed between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 by customers asking for a refund on mattresses that had been paid for but not delivered.

These complainants said the mattress manufacturers is refusing to make the deliveries because Robinsons had not paid them for the mattresses.

The mattresses were bought by consumers at costs between S$2,299 and S$6,149, as these items were sold during the Black Friday sale in November last year.

Loy York Jiun, the executive director of Case, said: “Some of these consumers, who have bought the mattresses in November or December 2019, were informed that their mattresses will not be delivered on the scheduled delivery dates as Robinsons has gone into liquidation.”

Try to get refunds

Consumers have been told by Robinsons’ liquidators to submit their claims through email, Case said.

Those seeking refunds from the company can file a proof of debt with the liquidators in case they do not get a satisfactory recourse, Loy said.

Consumers who have paid by credit card can file a chargeback request with their banks within 120 days of the transaction to get back their pre-payments or deposits.

But this option is not open to affected customers who bought mattresses before July 2020.

Supporting documents, such as the payment receipt and written correspondences of attempts to resolve the delivery of the mattress with Robinsons and the supplier, must also be submitted.

Consumers can contact Case for help if they are affected by Robinsons’ closure and are unsure of their recourse options.

Background

Robinsons announced it was going to close its department stores after 162 years in Singapore.

It is starting the liquidation process of its two remaining stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.