Coffee Bean S'pore launches Mickey & Minnie drink ware for Christmas 2020

Coffee Bean is catching up in the merchandise game.

For the festive season, the coffee chain has released a Mickey and Minnie-themed collection, which sees five items in total.

The Mickey & Minnie Tea For One (S$29.90) set consists of a ceramic teapot (350ml), a tea filter, and a glass cup (400ml).

The Mickey Mug with 3D Lid (S$19.90) is, reasonably enough, a Mickey mug with a 3D lid.

The mug can hold up to 320ml.

The Mickey & Minnie Cup Covers costs S$19.90 for two. If no one wants to share the purchase with you, it's extra salt on the wound at S$12.90 per cover.

These covers come with 3D knobs — nose for Mickey, and butterfly for Minnie.

The Mickey & Minnie Drink Stirrers (18 cm) go for S$12.90 for two, and S$8.90 for one.

Gift with purchase

Lastly, the 2021 Disney Table Calendar (S$9.90) comes in a vintage-inspired design and more importantly, with stickers.

Shoppers who have spent at least S$30 on Disney Merchandise in a single receipt are eligible to redeem one calendar for free.

There are limited copies for giveaways.

All items are available at Coffee Bean stores islandwide, on a while stocks last basis.

They are not applicable with any other promotions, vouchers, or discounts.

