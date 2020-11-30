No immediate plans for residential development at Clementi forest: URA

The beauty and ecological importance of Clementi forest has been emphasised the past few weeks.

This 85-hectare plot of forested land has been overlooked in the past even though it is located in the middle of residential areas in the west.

A gorgeous shot of the forest captured in the misty morning managed to seize Singaporeans' attention recently and many are worried about the fate of Clementi forest as urbanisation continues unabated in Singapore.

URA: No immediate plans for residential development at Clementi forest

In response to queries, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told Mothership that the Clementi forest has been zoned as "Residential (Subjected to Detailed Planning)" since the Master Plan 1998.

It remains slated for residential development in the longer term as of Master Plan 2019, even though URA said that "there are no immediate plans for residential development at the site".

URA added that there is a need to balance both the needs for development and conservation in land-scarce Singapore.

This includes setting aside land for various housing choices, as well as green spaces.

"While there may be some sites which are needed for development, others do not have plans for quite some time to come, and we will ensure they remain green," the URA spokesperson said.

Any development plans for and around Clementi forest will involve necessary studies to take the biodiversity in the area into consideration and to reduce potential impact on the natural environment.

Various stakeholders will also be consulted in this process.

Top photo by Brice Li