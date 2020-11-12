Back

Here's a Christmas decorating & gifting guide to solve every S’porean's headache

It’s the season of gifting at UOL Malls.

Siti Hawa | Sponsored | November 12, 2020, 05:46 PM

The end of the year is fast approaching, and with it comes comforting sights, sounds, and tastes.

But there’s one thing that can be quite uncomfortable: gift ideas, whether it’s for your loved ones, colleagues, or that friend you only see every Christmas.

To make things easier, here’s a list of places you can get gifts from if you're too lazy to rack your brain for ideas.

KINEX

Gifts & Home Decoration 

Photo via Chin Giap Soon

What do you get for the friend who loves organising and throwing parties?

Help them stock up by getting more party supplies for them, of course.

Consider dropping by Chin Giap Soon to get your hands on anything from balloons to party decorations and festive decor like wreaths, baubles and garlands. 

Alternatively, check out Mr DIY if you’re more of a do-it-yourself kind of person.

  • Chin Giap Soon (#03-16)

  • Mr DIY (#03-29)

For those looking to get into the spirit of Christmas, you can transform your home into a Christmas wonderland with a premium range of ready-designed Christmas trees, and sparkly display ornaments.

Here are some photos of the various florists in KINEX:

Photo via UOL Malls

Photo via UOL Malls

Photo via UOL Malls

Photo via UOL Malls

Some of these outlets include:

  • Vanda Win (#03-25)

  • Steve Florist (#03-36)

  • Daco (#03-11)

  • Ming Sing Flowers (#03-20)

KINEX LazMall Flagship Christmas Trim Store

Photo via UOL Malls

During this festive period, customers can also shop for Christmas trees, festive decorations, party supplies and Christmas hampers on KINEX LazMall store.

In addition, catch the live stream which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 5pm to 6pm on the Lazada App to get your hands on special deals.

Santa’s Holiday Academy @ KINEX

Make full use of the year end holidays by enrolling your child for a three-day holiday programme (inclusive of lunch) for $250 (U.P. $550) with classes by:

  • Aureus Academy

  • Distinct Creative Arts

  • Drum Tutor

  • Evolve MMA

  • First Step Education 

  • Ice Yodo 

  • Yan Ballet

Do note that this is limited to 60 sign-ups. You may register your child here or at the Customer Service Counter at Level 2 of the mall.

KINEX

Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437157

 

United Square

Gifts for the family

If you’re shopping for the little ones at home or wish to buy gifts for the family, United Square would be a good place to head to.

Get your hands on the trendiest toys at Toy’R’US, or children’s books and stationery from My Greatest Child. 

Photo via UOL Malls

If you need to get a gift for someone who is really into beauty and skincare, check out Perth’s Key for skin and body care products, which are said to be gentle on the skin.

Photo via UOL Malls

Here are some of the skincare products Perth’s Key offers:

Photo via @perths_key_sg on Instagram

Those who have a bigger budget and feel like being a nice Secret Santa this year can consider Mega Discount Store for home appliances that range from television sets, refrigerators and even washing machines. 

Photo via UOL Malls

  • Toys"R"Us  (#02-10)

  • My Greatest Child (#B1-62)

  • Mega Discount Store (#B1-56D)

  • Perth’s Key (#B1-K5)

United Square

Address: 101 Thomson Rd, Singapore 307591

 

[email protected] Square

Fitness wear

If you’re buying a gift for someone who is a fitness junkie, look no further than [email protected] Square. There, you’ll find a variety of stores that offer exercise gear ranging from shoes to apparel.

Head to New Balance to purchase a pair of new kicks, or visit Skechers to score deals on workout gear or sports shoes.

Photo via UOL Malls

Photo via UOL Malls

If that’s not enough, check out Royal Sporting House and World of Sports, which are also conveniently found in [email protected] Square.

Since the latter two house a variety of brands, there’s a high chance you’ll find what you need there.

Photo via UOL Malls

Photo via UOL Malls

[email protected] Square

Address: 238 Thomson Rd, Singapore 307683

 

Season of Gifting at UOL Malls

To celebrate the Season of Gifting, UOL Malls will be offering a series of promotions at KINEX, United Square and [email protected] Square from now till Dec. 27: 

  • Redeem exclusively designed Gift Wrappers with S$60 spent. (S$50 for U-POPP members, subject to terms and conditions).

  • What's more, you get to redeem Spin & Win Chance(s) at United Square & [email protected] Square. Get additional spins when you spend at selected outlets.

  • Maximum of three same-day combined receipts.

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 27:

  • Redeem a Cheese Cutlery Set with S$180 spent (S$150 for U-POPP members, subject to terms and conditions). Maximum of three same-day combined receipts.

  • Redeem a set of Cheese Rotary and Cheeseboard Set with S$360 spent (S$250 for U-POPP members, subject to terms and conditions). Maximum of three same-day combined receipts for United Square and [email protected] Square. Maximum of four same-day combined receipts for KINEX.

T&Cs apply. For more information and great deals, visit individual mall's website. 

    Happy shopping and gifting!

     

    This sponsored article by UOL Malls made the writer look forward to shopping during the holiday season.

    Top photos via UOL Malls

