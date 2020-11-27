Chinatown Food Street re-opens on Dec. 1, 2020 with 6 new steamboat & BBQ ala carte buffet concepts, including mookata

Chinatown Food Street will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

The alfresco-style dining spot will introduce six new steamboat and BBQ ala carte buffet concepts when it reopens.

These new offerings are some of the new foods on the menus of the 17 reopened stalls that line the street.

The six new ala carte buffet concepts, priced from S$19.90 to S$23.90 nett per adult and S$12.90 nett per child (aged 3 to 12), for a minimum of two diners each time, are:

Chinese BBQ,

Chinatown Laksa Steamboat,

Mala Steamboat,

Hongdae Korean BBQ,

Nabemono Shabu Shabu and

S88 Mookata Steamboat

At Hongdae Korean BBQ, diners can even add on a bowl of cheese for dipping at just S$2.

Free flow items

Customers dining at these steamboat and BBQ stalls can have free flow dishes of garlic fried rice with braised pork belly, poached chicken, Sichuan wantons, Korean tteokbokki (spicy rice cake), kimchi pancake, guo tie (fried dumplings) and steamed dumplings, amongst other items, served by the relevant stalls.

Every table of minimum four diners is allowed to enjoy two different steamboat or BBQ stalls’ food at once.

Chinatown Food Street is also currently running its new "Always 99" thematic promotion for ala carte style items, going at S$0.99, S$1.99, S$9.90 or similar price points across all of its re-opened stalls between December 2020 and January 2021.

Diners can look out for promotions, such as the limited-time-only S$9.90 deal for the first 30 customers at each of the new steamboat and BBQ concept during dinner times from Dec. 1 to 6, 2020, as well as char siew rice from Tiong Bahru Meng Kee Roast Duck at just S$1.99 (U.P. S$5.00).

Top photos via Google Maps & Chinatown Food Street