Chinatown Food Street reopens Dec. 1 with 6 new à la carte buffets like KBBQ & Mookata from S$19.90/pax

Chinatown Food Street is slated to reopen on Dec. 1, 2020.

Six of the 17 stalls will be new concepts, featuring trendy options like mala steamboat and Korean BBQ in the form of à la carte buffets.

Six new à la carte buffet concepts

Here are the six new à la carte buffet concepts and some things to expect from each store:

Chinese BBQ: Sizzling meats and sides (老东北烧烤)

Chinatown Laksa Steamboat: Laksa soup base, pork stomach soup or herbal chicken soup (牛车水叻沙火锅)

Mala Steamboat (舌尖上麻辣火锅 )

Hongdae Korean BBQ: Black pepper beef short rib, original garlic pork belly and spicy bulgogi chicken

Nabemono Shabu Shabu: Sukiyaki, miso and soya milk soup base, Japanese oden, udon and sliced meats

S88 Mookata Steamboat: Grill prawns, pork, scallops, and more

The prices range from S$19.90 to S$23.90 per adult and S$12.90 per child for a minimum of two diners.

Every table of four diners (minimum) can also opt for two different steamboat or BBQ stalls at any one time, which will give families and friends more options to choose from.

Free-flow dishes

Those who dine at the steamboat and BBQ stalls can also enjoy free-flow dishes which vary according to the store, such as:

Garlic Fried Rice with Braised Pork Belly at Nabemono Shabu Shabu

Poached Hainanese Chicken at Chinatown Laksa Steamboat

Sichuan Wantons in Chilli Oil Sauce at Chinese BBQ

Guo tie (pan-fried dumplings) at Mala Steamboat

Dine for S$9.90

Heads-up to bargain hunters: there's going to be a limited-time S$9.90 deal for the first 30 customers at each of the new steamboat and BBQ stores during dinner time from Dec. 1 to 6, 2020.

You can look at the original prices and discounted prices here:

Details

Chinatown Food Street (reopens on Dec. 1, 2020)

Address: Smith Street, Singapore 058938

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily.

Steamboat and BBQ stores: 5pm to 11pm, daily

Top photos via Chinatown Food Street