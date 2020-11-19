Back

Chinatown Food Street reopens Dec. 1 with 6 new à la carte buffets like KBBQ & Mookata from S$19.90/pax

More things to look forward to.

Siti Hawa | November 19, 2020, 06:26 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Chinatown Food Street is slated to reopen on Dec. 1, 2020.

Six of the 17 stalls will be new concepts, featuring trendy options like mala steamboat and Korean BBQ in the form of à la carte buffets.

Photo via Chinatown Food Street

Photo via Chinatown Food Street

Six new à la carte buffet concepts

Here are the six new à la carte buffet concepts and some things to expect from each store:

  • Chinese BBQ: Sizzling meats and sides (老东北烧烤)

  • Chinatown Laksa Steamboat: Laksa soup base, pork stomach soup or herbal chicken soup (牛车水叻沙火锅)

  • Mala Steamboat (舌尖上麻辣火锅 )

  • Hongdae Korean BBQ: Black pepper beef short rib, original garlic pork belly and spicy bulgogi chicken

  • Nabemono Shabu Shabu: Sukiyaki, miso and soya milk soup base, Japanese oden, udon and sliced meats

  • S88 Mookata Steamboat: Grill prawns, pork, scallops, and more

Photo via Chinatown Food Street

Photo via Chinatown Food Street

Photo via Chinatown Food Street

      The prices range from S$19.90 to S$23.90 per adult and S$12.90 per child for a minimum of two diners.

      Every table of four diners (minimum) can also opt for two different steamboat or BBQ stalls at any one time, which will give families and friends more options to choose from.

      Free-flow dishes

      Those who dine at the steamboat and BBQ stalls can also enjoy free-flow dishes which vary according to the store, such as:

      Garlic Fried Rice with Braised Pork Belly at Nabemono Shabu Shabu

      Photo via Chinatown Food Street

      Poached Hainanese Chicken at Chinatown Laksa Steamboat

      Photo via Chinatown Food Street

      Sichuan Wantons in Chilli Oil Sauce at Chinese BBQ

      Guo tie (pan-fried dumplings) at Mala Steamboat

      Photo via Chinatown Food Street

      Dine for S$9.90

      Heads-up to bargain hunters: there's going to be a limited-time S$9.90 deal for the first 30 customers at each of the new steamboat and BBQ stores during dinner time from Dec. 1 to 6, 2020.

      You can look at the original prices and discounted prices here:

      Photo via Chinatown Food Street

      Details

      Chinatown Food Street (reopens on Dec. 1, 2020)

      Address: Smith Street, Singapore 058938

      Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily.

      Steamboat and BBQ stores: 5pm to 11pm, daily

      Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

      Top photos via Chinatown Food Street

      US cadaver lab shares creepy & fascinating TikTok videos on the human body using corpses

      Wonderful channel for knowledge.

      November 19, 2020, 06:18 PM

      3 in, 3 out of PAP's Central Executive Committee, Victor Lye & Ng Chee Meng co-opted

      Two CEC members have lost in the recent GE.

      November 19, 2020, 06:14 PM

      S'pore businessman repeatedly wins lottery after praying at Thai temple, returns to donate S$44,000

      The exact amount he has won is believed to be millions of baht.

      November 19, 2020, 06:09 PM

      Up to 60% discount on alcohol in S’pore online warehouse sale till Dec. 31, free islandwide delivery available

      Alcohol runs out fast when we spend more time at home.

      November 19, 2020, 05:56 PM

      Yun Nans at Westgate offering 50% off bill on Nov. 24 & 25

      Value for money.

      November 19, 2020, 05:38 PM

      Carousell scalpers reselling PlayStation 5 in S'pore for as high as S$1,500 on day of launch

      Marked up by hundreds of dollars within hours.

      November 19, 2020, 05:01 PM

      Taxi driver, 64, taken to hospital after colliding with stationary motorcycle at Tanjong Pagar

      Police investigations are ongoing.

      November 19, 2020, 04:09 PM

      No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 9 days in a row

      More updates tonight.

      November 19, 2020, 03:36 PM

      M'sia's PM Muhyiddin admits 3rd Covid-19 wave was caused by Sabah elections

      Covid-19 cases spiked as campaigning during the elections were underway.

      November 19, 2020, 03:15 PM

      PS5 launches in S'pore with retail price of S$599, & light-up at Gardens by the Bay

      Sleek.

      November 19, 2020, 03:11 PM

      About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

      Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
      Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.