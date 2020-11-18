Kent Ridge cafe serves free-flow traditional Peranakan dishes for S$22.80++

Those with an appetite for Peranakan food will find themselves at home in Chilli Padi Nonya Café.

The cafe offers free-flow Peranakan dishes for its lunch, dinner, and high-tea buffets, starting from S$19.80++ for adults.

Children and senior citizens get to dine at cheaper rates.

Dishes are served tok panjang-style, a term which translates to "long table feast."

The menu consists of starters, mains, and desserts, with items like DIY Kueh Pai Ti, Otah Mantou, Ayam Buah Keluak, Beef Rendang, and Babi Ponteh.

There's also Assorted Nonya Kueh, Pulut Hitam, and Soya Beancurd with Gula Melaka.

High-tea buffet

Available on weekends, 3pm - 5:15pm

S$19.80++ for adults

Menu:

Lunch and dinner buffets

Lunch:

Mondays to Sundays (11:15am – 3pm on weekdays, 11:15am - 2:30pm on weekends)

S$22.80++ for adults

Dinner:

Fridays to Sundays, Public Holidays (6pm – 9:30pm)

Weekend: S$26.80++ for adults

Friday night: S$22.80 ++ for adults

The items vary depending on whether it's a weekday or weekend.

Weekday menu:

Weekend menu:

Here's the full price list:

Chilli Padi Nonya Café

29 Heng Mui Keng Terrace (in NUS), Block E #06-21, Singapore 119620

