Legendary Chicken McCrispy returns to selected McDonald's outlets in S'pore

It's finally back.

Fasiha Nazren | November 03, 2020, 03:19 PM

If you miss McDonald's legendary Chicken McCrispy, here's some good news.

Since its disappearance in 2002, it seems like the Chicken McCrispy is making a comeback.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Two-piece meal for S$8.40

A two-piece Chicken McCrispy meal, which includes a drink and a side of fries, cost S$8.40.

It is also available ala carte for S$6.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

If two pieces of chicken isn't enough, the Chicken McCrispy is also available as a bucket of six pieces for S$16.90.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The bucket has three drumsticks and three thigh parts. Great for people who don't enjoy eating dry parts like chicken breast.

Selected outlets only

However, it seems like it is only available at selected outlets for now.

We purchased the Chicken McCrispy bucket from a McDonald's outlet at TradeHub 21, while another Mothership reader shared that she bought her meal from the Keat Hong outlet.

The chicken meal is marketed as "mildly spicy", but just so you can compare, it is a different kind of spiciness from the McSpicy patty. We found the McCrispy to be more peppery, with the spiciness building up slowly instead of hitting you right away.

While this writer has never tried the OG Chicken McCrispy from 2002, here's how we would describe it: Bigger, spicier and juicier than McWings.

Worth looking for an outlet that sells the Chicken McCrispy.

First introduced in 1998

The Chicken McCrispy was first introduced in McDonald's Singapore in 1998, where the fried chicken was flash-fried and steam-marinated.

McDonald's even had two characters, Flash Fry and Steam Marinate, to promote the fried chicken.

Photo from here.

It suddenly disappeared from McDonald's in 2002, much to the dismay of many Singaporeans.

Top image from Fasiha Nazren.

