Changi Golf Club golfers drive buggies to coffee shop a la drive-thru

Golfers from Changi Golf Club drove two buggies to a nearby coffee shop for a meal before driving off.

Their upper class antics were caught on videos and shared online.

Four men dressed in golf attire are seen in the videos gathering at an eatery.

In one video, two of the men arrive in a golf buggy to join the first pair seated at a table.

A golf buggy is parked close to the tables.

In the second video, the golfers are seen leaving the eatery.

The driver of one buggy is seen reversing to manoeuvre the vehicle along the narrow five-foot way to leave the premises.

Police report made

The golf club, located at Netheravon Road, is near Changi Village and numerous eateries.

The club has since lodged a police report on Monday, Nov. 2, on the day of the incident.

The golfers drove the club's buggies out of the premises without authorisation, and the missing vehicles was noticed by members.

There was a course closure that day and the club issued a notice to its members.

According to The Straits Times, the statement said: "This club has since lodged a police report. This matter is now under investigation."

Members pay S$21.40 to hire a buggy for nine holes and S$42.80 for 18 holes. Guests pay S$23.54 and S$47.08 respectively.