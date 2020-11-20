S'pore family orders 'healthy' catered tingkat dinner, allegedly finds centipede in vegetables

One catering company, Best Catering, which offers tingkat meals, prides itself on serving "healthy meals, delivered right to your doorstep".

There are several subscription plans offered, depending on one's needs.

And for one family in Singapore, who opted for a dinner delivery subscription plan, they were recently in for a rude shock after allegedly discovering a centipede in a vegetable dish.

Centipede allegedly found in vegetables

Speaking to Mothership, the family said the order was delivered on Wednesday (Nov. 18) evening, and they spotted the centipede after scooping the food out onto their plates.

Here it is:

The family added that they have dinner delivered from Mondays to Thursdays.

After notifying the company about the alleged centipede, they said the food was collected. They also received a call from the company the following morning, offering to cancel their subscription.

However, the family felt that such a response was "unsatisfactory".

The family also said they have made a complaint to the Singapore Food Authority.

Best Catering activated ops and hygiene teams to investigate

In response to Mothership's queries, Best Catering said that they received feedback on Nov. 18 regarding a "foreign object" found in their tingkat meal.

They explained that they had made arrangements to collect the sample back on the day itself.

Their operations and hygiene teams were also informed and activated to investigate the current food preparation flow, as well as to "thoroughly check through all existing vegetable supply".

Best Catering said: "We have been thorough with our food preparation, we carry out weekly kitchen cleaning and each food processes including washing and processing raw material is handled by a dedicated team to ensure that food is prepared in the most hygienic manner."

They are currently still in the process of investigation and are working closely with their supplier on this.

Best Catering also confirmed that they offered the customer the option to temporarily pause the subscription if they are uncomfortable to continue with the tingkat subscription.

