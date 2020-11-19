Up to 60% discount on alcohol in S’pore online warehouse sale till Dec. 31, free islandwide delivery available

If you need a reason to celebrate: Congrats for pulling through this eventful 2020!

Celebrations with loved ones are always better with some alcohol for some of us.

In view of the upcoming festive seasons, Cellarbration is running a promotion for a wide variety of over 800 alcoholic beverages with up to 60 per cent discounts.

Beers, wines, spirits and Christmas bundles, you name it they have it.

If you are interested in stocking up for Christmas, the New Year or Chinese New Year, here is the list of alcoholic beverages that are on discounts from now until Dec. 31, 2020.

Discounts on beers, wines, spirits and Christmas bundles

Beers

● Corona (48 bottles x 330ml): S$97 (U.P. S$174)

● Budweiser (24 cans x 500ml): S$94 (U.P. S$170)

● Budweiser (48 bottles x 355ml): S$98 (U.P. S$180)

● Hoegaarden Rosee (24 bottles x 250ml): S$39 (U.P. S$72)

● Heineken (48 cans x 330ml): S$108 (U.P. S$148)

The best before dates of selected beers are stated on Cellarbration’s website. T&Cs apply.

Wines and sparkling

● Hardys The Riddle Moscato: S$11 (U.P. S$28)

● Wolf Blass Grey label Cabernet Shiraz: S$40 (U.P. S$72)

● Wolf Blass Black Label 43rd Cabernet Shiraz Malbec: S$82 (U.P. S$153)

● Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne 2012 w/gift box: S$279 (U.P. S$380)

● Lanson Black Label Brut: S$48 (U.P. S$64)

Spirits

1-Litre

● Monkey Shoulder: S$86 (U.P. S$135)

● Glenlivet 12 Years: S$92 (U.P. S$135)

● Glenfiddich Reserve Cask: S$98 (U.P. S$155)

● Hendricks Gin: S$85 (U.P. S$129)

● Absolut Blue Vodka: S$59 (U.P. S$129)

● Jameson Irish Whiskey: S$69 (U.P. S$82)

700ml

● Jagermeister + two free metal shot glasses: S$38 (U.P. S$63)

● Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old: S$51 (U.P. S$79)

● Greygoose Original Vodka: S$62 (U.P. S$76)

● Zoladkowo De Luxe Vodka: S$46 (U.P. S$69)

Christmas bundles

● Four Pillars Gin x Fever-Tree Bindle: S$88 (U.P. S$125)

● The Botanist Gin x Fever Tree Bundle: S$88 (U.P. S$118)

● Teeling Small Batch Gift Set: S$88 (U.P. S$105)

● Smoky Trio Gift Set: S$285 (U.P. S$364)

● Singleton Dufftown 18 Years Gift Set: S$118 (U.P. S$139)

● Singleton Dufftown 12 Years Gift Set: S$62 (U.P. S$77)

● Baileys 2-bottle Bundle: S$64 (U.P. S$78)

After discounts, these alcoholic beverages are priced lower than what you’ll find at supermarkets and most online retail stores.

And that’s not all.

Free delivery

For purchases of S$99 and above, you can enjoy free delivery from Cellarbration.

For same-day delivery, you will have to order before 12pm on that day.

For next-day delivery, you will have to place your order by 4pm.

For purchases of less than S$99, same-day delivery will cost S$12 while next-day delivery will cost S$8.

Deliveries are available seven days a week but they do not deliver on public holidays.

Perks for members

If you are a Cellarbration member, you can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on non-sale items too.

Membership sign-up is free via their new website.

For the first 1000 new sign-ups via their website, you can get a SS$50 off your first purchase (with a minimum spend of S$500).

Just apply this discount code when you check out: WAREHOUSESALE50

Available both online and at retail stores

The discounts are available online and at their retail stores.

If you’d like to visit their stores, here are the details:

1. Ubi Showroom

Address: 361 ubi road 3 ,#01-00, S408664

Opening Hours: 10:30am - 7:30pm, daily

*Saturday and Sunday Hours: 10:30am - 6:30pm

Closed on Public Holidays.

2. Plaza Singapura

Address: 68 Orchard Rd, #B2-63, S238839

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

3. The Seletar Mall

Address: 33 Sengkang West Avenue #01-48, S797653

Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 10am - 8pm

4. Marina Square Shopping Mall

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina

Square, #03-216A, S039594

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

The writer of this article sponsored by Cellarbration hopes to age well like wine but drinks beer most of the time.