US cadaver lab shares creepy & fascinating TikTok videos on the human body using corpses

Who says that TikTok can only be used by youngsters with a fetish for dancing in front of cameras?

A private cadaver lab in the U.S. has taken to the new video-sharing platform to teach people about the human body.

The Institute of Human Anatomy (IOHA), located in Salt Lake City, Utah, has a TikTok account which boasts over 6 million followers.

And their videos on cadavers are absolutely fascinating.

Cadavers are preserved human bodies that are typically used by medical students, physicians and other scientists to study anatomy.

Back to the IOHA's TikTok videos, they offer such a plethora of knowledge on the human body.

For instance, did you know that the thumping sound of your heartbeat is not caused by the heart's contraction and expansion? It is actually the sound of valves in your heart opening and closing.

Other questions that the IOHA answers include:

Cadavers in Singapore

In Singapore, cadavers are typically found in hospitals and schools. These are usually given to the institutions through local donations.

For instance, you can bequest your remains to the Department of Anatomy at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, NUS. These donations will "contribute immeasurably to the education and training of medical students and ultimately benefit thousands of Singaporean patients", says the school.

Each year, students and faculty organise and participate in an Appreciation Ceremony for the body donations which they call "Silent Mentors" as a mark of respect and gratitude to the once living individuals.

