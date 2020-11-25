Back

Buffet Town at Raffles City is now halal-certified

Can make reservations.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 25, 2020, 04:41 PM

Buffet Town at Raffles City has announced that it is now halal-certified.

Photo from Buffet Town.

A range of seafood, meat and desserts

With a seating capacity of 300, the buffet dining place located in town offers a range of food items such as seafood, Japanese food, western and local delights as well as desserts.

Photo from Buffet Town.

Photo from Buffet Town.

Photo from Buffet Town.

Photo from Buffet Town.

Here are the buffet prices on a typical day:

Children who are below 1.1m can enter for free.

There's also a separate set of prices for Christmas, and you can find out more here.

All prices are subject to service charge and prevailing taxes.

You can pay via credit/debit cards, cash or nets, and make a reservation here.

Happy dining!

Buffet Town

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-44E Raffles City, Singapore 179103

Operating Hours:

Lunch: 11:30am to 3pm (last order at 2:30pm)

Dinner: 6pm to 10pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Top photos from Buffet Town

