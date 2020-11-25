Buffet Town at Raffles City is now halal-certified

Buffet Town at Raffles City has announced that it is now halal-certified.
A range of seafood, meat and desserts
With a seating capacity of 300, the buffet dining place located in town offers a range of food items such as seafood, Japanese food, western and local delights as well as desserts.
Here are the buffet prices on a typical day:
Children who are below 1.1m can enter for free.
There's also a separate set of prices for Christmas, and you can find out more here.
All prices are subject to service charge and prevailing taxes.
You can pay via credit/debit cards, cash or nets, and make a reservation here.
Happy dining!
Buffet Town
Address: 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-44E Raffles City, Singapore 179103
Operating Hours:
Lunch: 11:30am to 3pm (last order at 2:30pm)
Dinner: 6pm to 10pm (last order at 9:30pm)
