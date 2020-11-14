First look at BTS pop-up store in Plaza Singapura with concept walls & merchandise from S$9

BTS's pop-up store at Plaza Singapura is open from today (Nov. 14).

Also known as the "Map of the Soul" showcase, the pop-up is one of three physical showcases in the world.

The showcase will feature exclusive BTS merchandise.

Here's a quick look at what to expect.

Long queues

Although visitors are required to book visiting time slots online, a long queue was still spotted outside the store.

The crowd, however, seemed to be well-managed by staff as well as stickers that have been demarcated on the floor to encourage visitors to practice safe distancing.

Concept walls

Upon entering the store, visitors would notice that some areas have been decorated to follow some of the boybands' past concepts.

Like this background which is a replica of the "Dynamite" music video set:

Or these lyrics from their song "ON":

The shop, of course, wouldn't be complete without the boyband's merchandise.

Merchandise from S$9

Items range from a S$9 pen to a S$200 jacket, among other things.

Items are limited and there will be no restocks.

However, new merchandise will be available every week.

Here's a look at some of the merchandise up for grabs:

Merchandise will be available for sale online starting from next week.

In the future, there may be a change in the store's theme with in-store exclusive merchandise.

To find out more about pre-reservation visits, click here.

Location

Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Road #01-08/09 Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Kane Raynard Goh