Back

Breast Cancer Foundation apologises for 'any confusion or offence' caused by its ads

Actress Pam Oei said that the messages were "garbled."

Matthias Ang | November 23, 2020, 01:15 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

The Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) has apologised for "causing any confusion or offence" over a series of advertisement messages it had put up to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The apology was made in a comment on a Facebook post by actress Pam Oei, after she put up a message calling out the advertisements for being confusing.

The advertisements included slogans such as, "For your breasts go up, down, in, out and all around," and "Heading out saves breasts", juxtaposed with messages regarding Covid-19 safety.

Another advertisement put up in public toilets also showed a similar type of aesthetic with the message, "Palm to palm. Between fingers. And also, all around your breasts."

An advertisement by BCF in a public toilet at Kallang Wave Mall. Photo by Tanya Ong.

BCF: Ads were an attempt to raise awareness

In its apology, BCF explained that its intention was to raise awareness about the importance of having a mammogram amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

BCF added that as many women had postponed their mammograms as a result of the Circuit Breaker and stay-home advisories, the juxtaposition of Covid-19 and mammogram/ breast self-examination advice was meant to "intrigue people to read on and scan our QR code (located within the same media panel) to know more".

Acknowledging Oei's feedback, it added:

"That said, we sincerely apologise for causing any confusion or offence to anyone. We’ll definitely take all your feedback into consideration for future campaigns. It’s always challenging to talk about breasts, or breast cancer awareness for that matter. But we welcome the challenge and will keep doing our best to spread this important life-saving message!"

Here is the comment in full:

Source: Screenshot from Pam Oei Facebook

Source: Screenshot from Pam Oei Facebook

Oei: Messages are garbled and grammatically incorrect

Oei responded to BCF by thanking the foundation for their work and highlighting how she understood the importance of mammograms given that her own mother had passed away from the disease in 1999, at the age of 54.

She added:

"And I think the work that BCF does is important and life-saving indeed. All the more your messaging to the public to bring awareness to breast cancer should be clear and incisive."

Adding that the message in the advertisements were "garbled", she said:

"It was not clear at all what it was trying to say and when people are confused and irritated (not intrigued) by an ad, they are not going to scan the QR code to know more (maybe also you can add a line somewhere to scan the QR code for more info). Also, realistically and grammatically, one cannot go IN and OUT of a breast during BSE, as pointed out by my best friend."

Oei then concluded by thanking the foundation for taking the feedback into consideration.

Here is her comment in full:

Source: Screenshot from Pam Oei Facebook

Source: Screenshot from Pam Oei Facebook

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image photos by Pam Oei and Tanya Ong

4-room HDB resale flat in Bukit Batok transformed into modern Peranakan home

Complete with customised furniture and tiling done by local craftsmen.

November 23, 2020, 02:28 PM

Netizens bash girls in 6s video for not wearing masks, drinking bubble tea openly on MRT

Oh no.

November 23, 2020, 02:16 PM

New mobile app by S'pore govt promises to block scam calls & flag shady SMSes

A collaboration between the National Crime Prevention Council, a team at GovTech, and the police.

November 23, 2020, 01:28 PM

Thailand royal power struggle may be behind explicit photo leak of consort Sineenat

Some intimate photos of the Thai royal consort have been shared online.

November 23, 2020, 01:19 PM

S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption online using SingPass, bundled tour packages available

Support local.

November 23, 2020, 12:16 PM

S'pore biologist explains why wild boar was bold enough to go after woman's food on Pulau Ubin

Feeding wildlife is a big no.

November 23, 2020, 12:05 PM

Pasir Ris residents to have say in whether wildlife should stay or go

After a resident got injured by a wild boar.

November 23, 2020, 12:00 PM

Top concerns of S'pore millennials include being unable to keep up with peers & affording a house: OCBC survey

Money is top of mind but millennials spend it anyways.

November 23, 2020, 11:36 AM

McDonald's Japan launching new Godiva dessert drink on Nov. 25 for limited time

Yum.

November 23, 2020, 11:31 AM

7 dead from drinking hand sanitiser after alcohol ran out at Russia party

Drinking hand sanitiser can cause methanol poisoning.

November 23, 2020, 11:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.