BreadTalk says matter resolved amicably after customer harangues staff over perceived price difference

A cashier at BreadTalk was caught off-guard when a customer demanded an explanation after he perceived himself to be unfairly charged.

A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook page 新加坡眼 Singapore Eye on Nov. 7, 2020.

The customer unabashedly pointed his camera at the staff and asked, "You had a customer before me, who bought these two cakes, but you charged him S$1, and to me you're charging S$3.20! Why?"

The staff, flustered, said she understood, but the customer insisted on further elaboration on her part.

The cashier eventually explained that the previous customer who bought the S$1 cakes was "working here" (i.e. a staff at BreadTalk).

A number of Facebook users thus surmised that the price difference was due to a staff discount,.

This is a common practice in Singapore where employees are able to purchase the company's products at lower prices.

The current customer, however, continued to harangue the staff.

Matter resolved amicably: BreadTalk

In response to queries from Mothership, BreadTalk said that they have reached out to the customer and resolved the matter amicably.

You can read their statement here:

"The incident happened three weeks ago and we had reached out to customer back then and had resolved the matter amicably. This is a lesson learnt, but we also see it as an opportunity to remind our staff that all customers are equally valued and important to us. BreadTalk is committed and will work towards training our staff well to avoid future occurrence, as well as to provide all our customers with a positive experience with us."

