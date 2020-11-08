Bluecar parks in front of Volkswagen occupying BlueSG parking lot in Funan

Unable to use the designated BlueSG parking space reserved for Bluecars, an electric car-sharing user decided to take matters into his or her own hands.

By parking directly in front of the Volkswagen occupying its lot and leaving the car there like that, blocking off any exit route for the Volkswagen:

The incident occurred at about 6:40pm, on Nov. 7, 2020, according to the time stamp on the photos.

The car park appears to be the one at Funan.

Stretched plugging cable

To get to this position, the BlueSG user had to stretch the charging cable from the terminal across the length of the Volkswagen.

BlueSG users can only end their ride and stop paying for the service when they return the electric car to the charging terminal and plugging it in.

Under such circumstances, it is highly likely that the mall's car park was full and there was no regular lot to temporarily park the Bluecar, while the BlueSG customer service helps to end the car's rental.

Or it could also be that the BlueSG user was teaching the Volkswagen driver a lesson.

It is not known how long the Bluecar was in this position obstructing the Volkswagen from leaving the lot.

However, as seen in a third photo, another Honda had parked at another designated BlueSG parking space, effectively taking up BlueSG designated parking spaces and preventing Bluecar drivers from properly ending their ride.

