1,658 sq ft Bishan maisonette sold for over S$1 million

A corner unit Bishan maisonette has been sold for S$1.044 million on September 4, 2020.

Here are some pictures of the flat.

The unit adopts an industrial style, and has high ceilings and big furniture.

The layout now differs slightly from the original one.

Original:

Current:

The dining room now is much more spacious, with wine fridges and a built-in microwave.

Image courtesy of The Property Runway