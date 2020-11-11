Back

1,658 sq ft Bishan maisonette sold for over S$1 million

Spacious.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 11, 2020, 02:00 PM

A corner unit Bishan maisonette has been sold for S$1.044 million on September 4, 2020.

Here are some pictures of the flat.

Images courtesy of The Property Runway

The unit adopts an industrial style, and has high ceilings and big furniture.

The layout now differs slightly from the original one.

Original:

Current:

The dining room now is much more spacious, with wine fridges and a built-in microwave.

Image from YouTube

Image courtesy of The Property Runway

