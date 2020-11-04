Back

Swing states tilting towards Trump

Nothing set in stone yet.

Julia Yeo | November 04, 2020, 02:01 PM

Democratic Party contender Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump are going head-to-head in the U.S. Presidential Election on Nov. 3, 2020.

Biden leading narrowly

Biden is currently leading in popular and electoral votes, but swing states appear to be leaning in Trump's favour.

The swing states leaning towards Trump are Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Only Arizona is tilting towards Biden.

According to Fox News's forecast, Biden is leading with 237 electoral votes, but Trump is trailing closely behind with 210 votes.

Screenshot via Fox News

A total of 270 electoral college votes out of 538 are needed to win the U.S. election.

Swing states leaning towards Trump

Trump has secured Florida, one of the key battleground states in the U.S. presidential election.

Florida is significant because it is the swing state with the largest population, as well as the most number of electoral college votes.

The state has voted with the eventual winner in all but one election since 1964 -- in 1992 -- when they went for George Bush senior instead of eventual winner Bill Clinton.

While Texas appeared to be flirting with Biden in the earlier hours of vote counting, the percentages swung back to Trump eventually, with Trump ahead of Biden by more than 5 percentage points and barely 10 per cent of votes still uncounted.

States such as Wisconsin and Michigan appear to be leaning towards Trump, but it could take hours before results can be ascertained.

Top image via Win McNamee/Getty Images

