Biden picks former secretary of state John Kerry as climate envoy

This is the first time that the U.S. government will have an official dedicated to climate change.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 24, 2020, 12:44 PM

Former secretary of state of the U.S. John Kerry will be a climate envoy under the Biden's administration.

President-elect Biden unveiled the nominees of some key appointments on Nov. 24.

This includes a Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, which signals Biden's commitment to prioritise climate issues.

Biden picks John Kerry as climate envoy

Biden's transition team announced that the climate envoy will be a full-time official as part of the White House's National Security Council.

Kerry will report directly to Biden.

A government that sees climate change as "biggest challenge of this generation"

In response to his new appointment, Kerry highlighted on Twitter that the Biden's administration will be taking climate issues seriously, calling it an "urgent national security threat" and the "biggest challenge of this generation".

The former secretary of state previously helped broker the Paris climate accord under the Obama administration.

He also signed the Paris climate agreement on behalf of the U.S. in 2016.

Kerry says he is looking forward to working with global leaders, and youths to tackle climate change.

It's been 20 days since the U.S. withdrew itself from the Paris climate agreement under Trump's administration.

The country, which is the second biggest carbon emitter, is expected to rejoin the global pact under Biden's administration.

