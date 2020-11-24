Biden picks former secretary of state John Kerry as climate envoy

Former secretary of state of the U.S. John Kerry will be a climate envoy under the Biden's administration.

President-elect Biden unveiled the nominees of some key appointments on Nov. 24.

This includes a Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, which signals Biden's commitment to prioritise climate issues.

Today, I’m announcing the first members of my national security and foreign policy team. They will rally the world to take on our challenges like no other—challenges that no one nation can face alone.



It’s time to restore American leadership. I trust this group to do just that. pic.twitter.com/uKE5JG45Ts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 23, 2020

Biden picks John Kerry as climate envoy

Biden's transition team announced that the climate envoy will be a full-time official as part of the White House's National Security Council.

This is the first time that the U.S. government will have an official dedicated to climate change.

Kerry will report directly to Biden.

A government that sees climate change as "biggest challenge of this generation"

In response to his new appointment, Kerry highlighted on Twitter that the Biden's administration will be taking climate issues seriously, calling it an "urgent national security threat" and the "biggest challenge of this generation".

America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 23, 2020

The former secretary of state previously helped broker the Paris climate accord under the Obama administration.

He also signed the Paris climate agreement on behalf of the U.S. in 2016.

Kerry says he is looking forward to working with global leaders, and youths to tackle climate change.

The work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done. I'm returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow. The climate crisis demands nothing less than all hands on deck. pic.twitter.com/xxfakodQ6d — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 23, 2020

It'll be an honor to work with our allies and partners, alongside rising young leaders in the climate movement, to tackle the climate crisis with the seriousness and urgency it deserves. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) November 23, 2020

It's been 20 days since the U.S. withdrew itself from the Paris climate agreement under Trump's administration.

The country, which is the second biggest carbon emitter, is expected to rejoin the global pact under Biden's administration.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Flickr: Global Climate Action Summit, Nikki Ritcher Photography