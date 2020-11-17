Up to 70% off beauty & fragrance brands including Jo Malone, NARS & more at S'pore online sale from Nov. 20 - 25, 2020

Here's a sign that you need to stock up on your makeup and skincare products soon.

BeautyFresh is having a Christmas online warehouse sale from Nov. 20 - 25, 2020.

Skincare, fragrance, cosmetics and home fragrance products will go be on discounts of up to 70 per cent.

This includes popular brands like the following:

Aveda

Annick Gutal

Armani

Acqua Di Parma

Biotherm

Bvlgari

Byredo

Burberry

Chanel

Chloe

Clarins

Clinique

Carolina Herrera

Cle De Peau

Culti Milano

Coach

Calvin Klein

Diptyque

Dior

DKNY

Davidoff

Elizabeth Arden

Estee Lauder

Eve Lom

Grow Alchemist

Glam Glow

Glasshouse Fragrances

Gucci

Guerlain

Hermes

Hugo Boss

iKOU

Issey Miyake

Jo Malone

John Masters Organics

Jimmy Choo

Kenzo

Kiehl's

La Mer

La Prairie

Laneige

L'oreal

Lancome

Lab Series

Lanvin

L'occitane

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

MAC

Marc Jacobs

Miu Miu

Mont Blanc

Max Benjamin

NARS

Narciso Rodriguez

Origins

Paul & Joe

Roberto Cavalli

Prada Shiseido

Sisley

SK-II

Salvator Ferragamo

Shu Uemura

Tom Ford

Tiffany & Co

Versace

Valmont

YSL

Here's a look at the items that will be available:

And here are the price of some of the products after discount:

Chloe Love Story: S$88 (U.P. S$183)

Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: S$30 (U.P. S$63)

La Mer The Concentrate: S$496 (U.P. S$855)

Clarins Double Serum: S$102 (U.P. S$170)

Sale from Nov. 20 to 25

The online sale will be happening from Nov. 20, 12am to Nov. 25, 11:59pm.

While past years sales have been in a physical warehouse, this year's event will take place at BeautyFresh's website, perhaps due to safe distancing restrictions.

It is not clear if the company will be releasing the stocks on a daily basis, as we imagine there'd be quite a number of visitors flocking to the site.

Shoppers can also register here to get updates on future warehouse sales.

Top image from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.