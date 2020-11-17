Back

Up to 70% off beauty & fragrance brands including Jo Malone, NARS & more at S'pore online sale from Nov. 20 - 25, 2020

Pretty good deals.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2020, 06:15 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Here's a sign that you need to stock up on your makeup and skincare products soon.

BeautyFresh is having a Christmas online warehouse sale from Nov. 20 - 25, 2020.

Skincare, fragrance, cosmetics and home fragrance products will go be on discounts of up to 70 per cent.

This includes popular brands like the following:

  • Aveda

  • Annick Gutal

  • Armani

  • Acqua Di Parma

  • Biotherm

  • Bvlgari

  • Byredo

  • Burberry

  • Chanel

  • Chloe

  • Clarins

  • Clinique

  • Carolina Herrera

  • Cle De Peau

  • Chloe

  • Culti Milano

  • Coach

  • Calvin Klein

  • Diptyque

  • Dior

  • DKNY

  • Davidoff

  • Elizabeth Arden

  • Estee Lauder

  • Eve Lom

  • Grow Alchemist

  • Glam Glow

  • Glasshouse Fragrances

  • Gucci

  • Guerlain

  • Hermes

  • Hugo Boss

  • iKOU

  • Issey Miyake

  • Jo Malone

  • John Masters Organics

  • Jimmy Choo

  • Kenzo

  • Kiehl's

  • La Mer

  • La Prairie

  • Laneige

  • L'oreal

  • Lancome

  • Lab Series

  • Lanvin

  • L'occitane

  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian

  • MAC

  • Marc Jacobs

  • Miu Miu

  • Mont Blanc

  • Max Benjamin

  • NARS

  • Narciso Rodriguez

  • Origins

  • Paul & Joe

  • Roberto Cavalli

  • Prada Shiseido

  • Sisley

  • SK-II

  • Salvator Ferragamo

  • Shu Uemura

  • Tom Ford

  • Tiffany & Co

  • Versace

  • Valmont

  • YSL

Here's a look at the items that will be available:

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

And here are the price of some of the products after discount:

Chloe Love Story: S$88 (U.P. S$183)

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: S$30 (U.P. S$63)

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

La Mer The Concentrate: S$496 (U.P. S$855)

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

Clarins Double Serum: S$102 (U.P. S$170)

Photo from BeautyFresh's Facebook page

Sale from Nov. 20 to 25

The online sale will be happening from Nov. 20, 12am to Nov. 25, 11:59pm.

While past years sales have been in a physical warehouse, this year's event will take place at BeautyFresh's website, perhaps due to safe distancing restrictions.

It is not clear if the company will be releasing the stocks on a daily basis, as we imagine there'd be quite a number of visitors flocking to the site.

Shoppers can also register here to get updates on future warehouse sales.

Top image from BeautyFresh's Facebook page.

