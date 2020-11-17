Up to 70% off beauty & fragrance brands including Jo Malone, NARS & more at S'pore online sale from Nov. 20 - 25, 2020

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Here's a sign that you need to stock up on your makeup and skincare products soon.
BeautyFresh is having a Christmas online warehouse sale from Nov. 20 - 25, 2020.Skincare, fragrance, cosmetics and home fragrance products will go be on discounts of up to 70 per cent.
This includes popular brands like the following:
- Aveda
- Annick Gutal
- Armani
- Acqua Di Parma
- Biotherm
- Bvlgari
- Byredo
- Burberry
- Chanel
- Chloe
- Clarins
- Clinique
- Carolina Herrera
- Cle De Peau
- Chloe
- Culti Milano
- Coach
- Calvin Klein
- Diptyque
- Dior
- DKNY
- Davidoff
- Elizabeth Arden
- Estee Lauder
- Eve Lom
- Grow Alchemist
- Glam Glow
- Glasshouse Fragrances
- Gucci
- Guerlain
- Hermes
- Hugo Boss
- iKOU
- Issey Miyake
- Jo Malone
- John Masters Organics
- Jimmy Choo
- Kenzo
- Kiehl's
- La Mer
- La Prairie
- Laneige
- L'oreal
- Lancome
- Lab Series
- Lanvin
- L'occitane
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian
- MAC
- Marc Jacobs
- Miu Miu
- Mont Blanc
- Max Benjamin
- NARS
- Narciso Rodriguez
- Origins
- Paul & Joe
- Roberto Cavalli
- Prada Shiseido
- Sisley
- SK-II
- Salvator Ferragamo
- Shu Uemura
- Tom Ford
- Tiffany & Co
- Versace
- Valmont
- YSL
Here's a look at the items that will be available:
And here are the price of some of the products after discount:
Chloe Love Story: S$88 (U.P. S$183)
Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: S$30 (U.P. S$63)
La Mer The Concentrate: S$496 (U.P. S$855)
Clarins Double Serum: S$102 (U.P. S$170)
Sale from Nov. 20 to 25
The online sale will be happening from Nov. 20, 12am to Nov. 25, 11:59pm.
While past years sales have been in a physical warehouse, this year's event will take place at BeautyFresh's website, perhaps due to safe distancing restrictions.
It is not clear if the company will be releasing the stocks on a daily basis, as we imagine there'd be quite a number of visitors flocking to the site.
Shoppers can also register here to get updates on future warehouse sales.
