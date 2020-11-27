Honda Vezel beats red light & cuts off police car outside VivoCity, gets pulled over immediately

A driver in Singapore was caught on video beating the red light at the worst possible moment -- right in front of a police car.

The incident along Telok Blangah Road was caught on dashboard camera, with its time stamp indicating the blatant violation occurred on Thursday, Nov. 26, at about 12:40pm.

As seen in the video footage, the car that violated traffic rules got its comeuppance immediately.

What happened

The police car was coming out of Sentosa Gateway on the right-most lane to merge into Telok Blangah Road.

As the traffic light turned green indicating that vehicles coming out of Sentosa Gateway had the right of way, a grey Honda Vezel appeared to have beat the red light by driving straight along Telok Blangah Road into the path of the police car.

The Honda Vezel cut off the police car -- forcing it to brake to avoid a collision -- and filtered to the left-most lane to enter VivoCity.

The police car immediately activated its flash lights and filtered left to pull the Honda Vezel over.

Illegal U-turn in front of 4 Traffic Police officers

This is not an isolated incident of drivers in Singapore treating road traffic rules and regulations as suggestions.

A BMW made an illegal U-turn at Jalan Anak Bukit right in front of four Traffic Police on motorcycles earlier in November.