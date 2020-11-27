Back

Signature by KOI to launch Baileys Earl Grey on Dec. 1, only for customers 18 & above

Boozy.

Mandy How | November 27, 2020, 06:22 PM

Signature by KOI is launching the brand's first alcoholic concoction on Dec. 1, 2020.

Photo via Signature by KOI

Priced at S$7.60 each, the Baileys Earl Grey will first be available at Signature by KOI The Star Vista, followed by Jewel Changi Airport and Ion Orchard.

Photo via Signature by KOI

The drink is made with Earl Grey Milk Tea and a splash of Baileys Irish Cream, with an alcoholic content of two per cent.

If you want it stronger, add an extra shot of Baileys for S$1.50.

The drink will not be sold to those below 18 as well as those in school uniforms.

Details

Photo via Signature by KOI

Address: 1 Vista Exchange Green, The Star Vista #01-06, Singapore 138617

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 11am - 10pm

Friday to Sunday, 10:30am - 10pm

Top image via Signature by KOI

