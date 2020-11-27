Austria village changes name to Fugging after years of mockery

An Austrian village will be changing its name from Fucking to Fugging, following years of ridicule online, AFP reported.

The new name will take effect from 2021 after a majority of the residents there have had enough.

Fucking, its current name, dates back to the 11th century, according to experts.

The village 350km east of Vienna has around 100 people.

According to the Austrian daily Die Presse, the villagers, known as Fuckingers, "have had enough of visitors and their bad jokes".

Minutes from a municipal council meeting published on Nov. 26, 2020 showed that the village will be named Fugging from Jan. 1, 2021.

Tourists taking photos

Tourists have stopped by to take photos of themselves with the signpost at the entrance to the village.

They would pose suggestively to accompany the image.

The signpost has been stolen multiple times before as well, so local authorities use theft-resistant concrete to hold down the replacement.

"I can confirm that the village is being renamed," said Andrea Holzner, the mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality to which the village belongs.

"I really don't want to say anything more -- we've had enough media frenzy about this in the past," she told regional daily Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten (OOeN).

But changing the name meant not seeing the lighter side of things.

One OOeN reader asked: "Don't people have any sense of humour these days?"

Been around for 1,000 years

The village served as a backdrop for a book by Austrian novelist Kurt Palm, which later was turned into a film.

The village was first officially inhabited from around 1070.

A sixth-century Bavarian nobleman called Focko actually founded the settlement, local lore suggested.

A map dating from 1825 used the spelling Fuking.

In Bavaria, Germany, there is another village called Petting.

Top photo via Google Maps