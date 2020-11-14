Back

S'pore arts community holding town hall meeting for individuals to volunteer for Arts NMP role

It could be you.

Sulaiman Daud | November 14, 2020, 12:45 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

The arts community in Singapore will be holding a town hall meeting for interested individuals from the arts community to learn about the work of an Arts NMP.

The meeting will take place on Nov. 18 from 8:00pm to 10:00pm, and will be done over Zoom so the public can tune in.

Discuss the role of an Arts NMP with former NMPs

In a press release on Nov. 14, the Arts SG NMP Secretariat said attendees of the town hall meeting will have the chance to interact with potential candidates as well as the current Arts NMP, executive director of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra Terence Ho Wee San.

Other former Arts NMPs will also be in attendance to share their experiences.

Attendees can therefore learn more about the role and its responsibilities; interested candidates are also encouraged to step forward and submit their names for consideration.

An online campaign will be launched immediately after the town hall meeting to collect signatures in support of candidates who volunteer for the role.

"This visible demonstration of engagement and approval will lend legitimacy to the candidates’ bid to represent the arts community, as well as affirm the community’s keen interest in having a strong and vibrant voice for the arts in Parliament."

This campaign will end at 11:59pm on Nov. 20, 2020.

NMP may be selected by others without campaign of support

However despite this campaign, it is possible that the next Arts NMP may be nominated in another manner.

According to the press release, "our most recent Arts NMP, Mr Terence Ho, did not go through this nomination process and was handpicked by the Special Select Committee for NMPs for the post."

So there is a possibility that the next Arts NMP could be chosen without needing to gather signatures from the arts community.

How to sign up

If anyone wants to sign up for the town hall as a potential candidate, shoot an email to [email protected] by 11:59pm on November 15, 2020 (this Sunday).

If you can't attend the town hall but are still interested in the role, you can still send an email anyway.

You can register for the town hall meeting here: https://bit.ly/38xotYf

You can also look out for updates at this Facebook page.

Top image

S'porean woman, 26, explains why all first dates should be at a hawker centre

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 14, 2020, 12:14 PM

Famous Orient Express attraction in December will feature pop-up restaurant with Michelin-starred chef

Luxury travel in 1883.

November 14, 2020, 11:49 AM

Krispy Kreme S'pore launches S$3.50 doughnuts with ruby, gold chocolate & tiramisu for Christmas

Looks festive.

November 14, 2020, 11:00 AM

Dessert shop at Bugis sells handmade Chendol, Orh Nee, Sesame Paste & more from S$3

Looks good.

November 14, 2020, 09:33 AM

Deepavali festive mood in Little India muted in 2020, but still drew crowds

Pandemic ruined festivities.

November 14, 2020, 05:19 AM

Imported Covid-19 cases include those with travel history in Europe, US, & Russia

No new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious.

November 13, 2020, 11:13 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan congratulates Aung San Suu Kyi on winning Myanmar's general election

They have secured a majority of parliament seats in Myanmar's second free election.

November 13, 2020, 06:54 PM

30 women, aged 22 to 53, arrested after police raid at Golden Mile Tower & other locations

Raid.

November 13, 2020, 06:32 PM

Oakwood Premier AMTD offers work-from-hotel passes: S$25++/day with canapés & free-flow drinks

If you have cash to splash.

November 13, 2020, 06:01 PM

Man in S'pore allegedly rented a place to stay with domestic helper after girlfriend's attempt to send her back to Indonesia

MOM investigating the matter.

November 13, 2020, 05:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.