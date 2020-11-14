S'pore arts community holding town hall meeting for individuals to volunteer for Arts NMP role

The arts community in Singapore will be holding a town hall meeting for interested individuals from the arts community to learn about the work of an Arts NMP.

The meeting will take place on Nov. 18 from 8:00pm to 10:00pm, and will be done over Zoom so the public can tune in.

Discuss the role of an Arts NMP with former NMPs

In a press release on Nov. 14, the Arts SG NMP Secretariat said attendees of the town hall meeting will have the chance to interact with potential candidates as well as the current Arts NMP, executive director of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra Terence Ho Wee San.

Other former Arts NMPs will also be in attendance to share their experiences.

Attendees can therefore learn more about the role and its responsibilities; interested candidates are also encouraged to step forward and submit their names for consideration.

An online campaign will be launched immediately after the town hall meeting to collect signatures in support of candidates who volunteer for the role.

"This visible demonstration of engagement and approval will lend legitimacy to the candidates’ bid to represent the arts community, as well as affirm the community’s keen interest in having a strong and vibrant voice for the arts in Parliament."

This campaign will end at 11:59pm on Nov. 20, 2020.

NMP may be selected by others without campaign of support

However despite this campaign, it is possible that the next Arts NMP may be nominated in another manner.

According to the press release, "our most recent Arts NMP, Mr Terence Ho, did not go through this nomination process and was handpicked by the Special Select Committee for NMPs for the post."

So there is a possibility that the next Arts NMP could be chosen without needing to gather signatures from the arts community.

How to sign up

If anyone wants to sign up for the town hall as a potential candidate, shoot an email to [email protected] by 11:59pm on November 15, 2020 (this Sunday).

If you can't attend the town hall but are still interested in the role, you can still send an email anyway.

You can register for the town hall meeting here: https://bit.ly/38xotYf

You can also look out for updates at this Facebook page.

