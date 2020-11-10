Apple's latest update introduces 117 new emojis, including bubble tea & face with medical mask

Apple's new iOS 14.2 now available for download, and it comes with 117 new emojis.

According to Emojipedia, iOS 14.2 now supports 3,292 emojis, up from 3,175 previously.

Gender-inclusive emojis

There are several new emoji options under each category.

For example, there are a couple of new animals, such as the polar bear, black cat and even the humble cockroach.

There are also several new food emojis, the most notable of which is the bubble tea emoji (for you to ask your friends subtly whether they're going to order or not).

There is also a face wearing a medical mask, which is quite apt for the current situation.

In addition, Apple has also released a number of gender-inclusive emojis, which is an alternative to the current gendered ones.

This includes a woman in a tuxedo, and a man wearing a wedding veil.

Previously, Apple's emojis only feature a man in a tuxedo, and a woman wearing a wedding veil.

There are also new emoji options, which allow a person, woman or man to bottle-feed a baby.

Previously, only a woman bottle-feeding a baby was available as an emoji.

According to Emojipedia, near every human emoji offered by Apple now provides a gender neutral option, in addition to gender-specific choices.

Top image via Emojipedia.